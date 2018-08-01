Man arrested after woman is attacked in parked car

Police have arrested a man after a woman was attacked in a car whilst parked in Jackfield last night.

The incident, which is thought to be domestic related, happened around 10.55pm in Ferry Road.

The woman had parked her car when two men approached the car and attacked her. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old man is today in police custody.

Two suspects – described as white and in their 20s – are outstanding and police are carrying out enquiries to trace them. It’s thought they could be from the West Midlands area.

Detective Sergeant Jeremy Gardner from Telford’s domestic abuse team, said: “The victim has suffered an horrific ordeal in what appears to be a domestic related incident and it is important we trace those suspected of being responsible. If anyone was in Jackfield last night and saw anything they think could help our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact.

“If anyone saw anything out of the ordinary, any suspicious vehicles or people or anything that caused concern then we’d like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information that can help with police enquiries should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 828s 310718 or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.