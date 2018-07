A woman was rescued after a car collided with a garage at a house in Telford this morning.

The incident happened in Finsbury Drive, Priorslee at around 10.15am.

Firefighters rescued the trapped woman, who suffered minor cuts and bruises, using power sure equipment.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.