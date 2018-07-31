Three house burglaries in Shropshire are thought to be linked

Police are appealing for witnesses after homes were burgled in Hanwood, Welshampton and Oswestry.

The three burglaries happened on the A488 in Hanwood, Hampton Bank in Welshampton and Hawthorn Grove in Oswestry during daytime hours on Monday 30 July.

Investigating detectives believe the burglaries are linked and are appealing for information about the suspected offenders.

Five white men, wearing dark clothing were seen in a dark coloured in an Audi with silver wing mirrors in Priorslee in Telford.

Detectives say the men may be linked to the burglaries and are appealing for information about their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIC2381 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.