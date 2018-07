A 24-year-old man from Wellington has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The arrest was made after a woman was raped at Oakengates station at around 5.42am on Saturday 14 July.

British Transport Police say the man has been interviewed and released under police investigation whilst their enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 100 of 14 July.