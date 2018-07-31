Fourth man arrested as police continue to investigate assault in Ketley Bank

Police have arrested a fourth man as they continue to investigate an assault which took place in Telford at the end of June.

At around 7.50pm on Friday 29 June police were called to Bank Way in Ketley Bank to reports of men fighting in the street.

Two men – one aged 20 and one aged 40 – were found seriously injured. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Three men, two aged 20 and one aged 18, were arrested and charged with section 18 wounding with intent.

Earlier this morning, a fourth man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder and wounding he is currently in police custody.

West Mercia Police say that enquiries are on-going and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the assault.

Anyone with information should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 866s 290618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.