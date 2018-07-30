Knife Angel amongst memorials nominated after call-out from Historic England

A Knife Angel made to remember victims of violent crime and a stained glass window dedicated to a children’s book author are among memorials nominated by the public in response to a call-out by Historic England to find the secret and lesser-known murals, statues and tributes in the West Midlands.

The Knife Angel is made out of knives handed in anonymously as part of weapons amnesties across the country. It remembers knife crime victims and those who lost their lives to violence and aggression. The sculpture was made at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry by artist Alfie Bradley.

In Ludlow, the Old Bill Mural was nominated. A popular character created by cartoonist Bruce Bairnsfather during the First World which enhanced morale of the troops. Old Bill was a pipe-smoking British ‘tommy’ with a walrus moustache who featured in Bairnsfather’s cartoons published weekly in The Bystander magazine. The mural was painted on the wall of the Royal British Legion Club for South Shropshire by Bairnsfather in 1947.

Also nominated was a stained glass window which commemorates children’s book writer Hesba Stretton, which is located in the south transept of St Laurence’s in Church Stretton. Hesba Stretton was the pen name of Sarah Smith (1832 – 1911). She wrote many books but in 1867 her story about a girl waif, Jessica’s First Prayer, brought her instant and overwhelming fame. The window depicts the figure of Jessica dressed in a green gown and a plaque below honours this major social reformer and best-selling author, now an almost forgotten figure.

The search for nominations was carried out as part of Historic England’s Immortalised season, which aims to help people explore the country’s memorial landscape – who is reflected, who is missing, and why.

People from across the West Midlands submitted photographs and stories of memorials, locally known and loved, but others that have almost been forgotten. A selection will be unveiled in the Immortalised exhibition which will open in London on Thursday 30 August.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said:

“We are very grateful that so many people living in the West Midlands took the time to tell us about memorials in their communities and the stories behind them. At a time when our national statues and memorials are under increasing scrutiny, we’re delighted to shine a light on these often undiscovered and under-appreciated but precious markers of our past. Every one of those that’s been nominated has a local champion and someone who cares about it and about the story it tells. It’s important for us all to know who has been commemorated in our public spaces and what this can tell us about our history, as we look at how public memorials are evolving today.”