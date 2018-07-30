Firefighters deal with overnight barn fire near Market Drayton

Firefighters have been dealing with a fire involving a barn at Hatton near Market Drayton overnight.

A crew from Hodnet were called to a report of a fire in the open at around 1.30am on arrival they discovered the fire involved a large barn.

Further fire appliances were called to the fire at New House Farm from Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and the heavy pumping unit from Prees. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the 35m x 8m building was fully involved in fire.

Firefighters used four main jets to put out the fire and remain at the scene dampening down.