One person dies and several injured in collision on A454 near Bridgnorth

One person has died and several others were seriously injured following a collision on the A454 Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton road today.

The crash happened outside Worfield Golf Club in Roughton at around 4.15pm and involved two cars.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington, an operations officer also attended.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell of West Mercia Police said diversions are in place but there is heavy congestion and motorists may find it easier to use an alternative route.