Man in critical condition after being found injured in Telford

A man is in a stable but critical condition after he was found injured at an address in Telford on Saturday.

The man in his 40s was found with serious injuries at a property in Charlecote Park at around 3pm.

It is not known how the man suffered his injuries which at the current time are being treated as unexplained.

Police officers have been in the area to carry out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

DCI Mike Nally said: “The man has suffered significant injuries and we’re keen to establish how he came about these injuries and whether any criminal offences have taken place. If anyone witnessed anything that may help our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 488s 280718.

Increased patrols are being carried out in the area to offer reassurance.