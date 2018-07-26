Two arrested after unmarked police vehicle is damaged in Telford

Two men have been arrested after an unmarked police vehicle was damaged whilst parked in Telford.

The incident happened around 11.25am yesterday morning near the shops at Kingsland in Arleston.

A black Vauxhall Astra drove at the vehicle causing extensive damage.

Police say that two men – aged 23 and 33 – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

It’s believed there were a number of people in the area at the time and anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 252S 250718 or alternatively the independent charity crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.