Pair sentenced to six years for causing death of Telford taxi driver

Two men found guilty of the manslaughter of a Telford taxi driver, who died after colliding with a tree, were today each sentenced to six years.

Brandon Dowen, 19, from Telford and John Cox, 32, from Wolverhampton were found guilty of the manslaughter of 52-year-old Ishfaq Hussain on Monday following a two week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his taxi, a red Skoda Octavia, collided with a tree on Ironbridge Road in Madeley, on the evening of 7 August 2017.

His passenger was also seriously injured as a result of the collision and has since recovered.

Brandon Dowen and John Cox were arrested on suspicion of murder on 8 August 2017 and were released under investigation.

They were charged with manslaughter on 24 January 2018 and were bailed to first appear before Telford Magistrates’ on Monday, 26 February.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Hussain had asked Dowen’s girlfriend for directions, she, however, told the pair he had chatted her up.

The victim was then attacked before being chased at high speed whilst trying to escape. His car clipped a curb and then left the road colliding with a tree.

Both men now must serve half the terms before being released on licence.