Heart of England in Bloom judges in Shrewsbury today

Judges from the Heart of England in Bloom competition will be visiting Shrewsbury today.

The judges will be welcomed to the town with a reception at Salop Leisure before enjoying a tour of Shrewsbury to view the thousands of blooms on display.

The mammoth task to bring the floral features to the town centre began in early June and was carried out by the team at Shrewsbury Town Council.

More than 30,000 plants have been set out in Shrewsbury’s show garden in the Dingle, with the rest planted in numerous hanging baskets, tubs and planters.

Following on from Heart of England in Bloom judges visiting today, next week the town will welcome Britain in Bloom judges on Tuesday 31 July.