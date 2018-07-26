‘County Lines’ drug dealer jailed

A West Midlands drug dealer involved in so called ‘County Lines’ in Shropshire has been jailed.

On Tuesday Julian Justin Smith, 23, of Birmingham, was sentenced to four years and eight months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Smith’s conviction comes after he was stopped in a car in Shrewsbury last year.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 42 wraps of heroin and 159 wraps of crack cocaine – with a street value of £2,010.

Mobile phones were also seized which found evidence of cannabis supply.

Smith’s co-accused Odane Campbell, 23, also from Birmingham, was given an eight month suspended sentence for two years after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Local policing commander for Shropshire, Superintendent Jason Wells, said: “We’re determined to ensure organised crime is not happening in our communities and our efforts to crackdown on county lines in our rural towns will not stop. We will continue to take action against those dealing in our county and protect our communities from those causing the most harm.”