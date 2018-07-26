B&M to open store in Telford town centre

B&M is set to open a brand new store in the northern quarter of Telford Shopping Centre next month.

The discount retailer is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Saturday 25 August, creating 40 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are currently being advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistant, to floor managers and cleaners.