Protestors gather in Shrewsbury and Ludlow over parking changes

Protestors gathered in Shrewsbury and Ludlow yesterday evening to make their voices heard over planned changes to parking by Shropshire Council.

Around 200 people gathered in Ludlow’s Castle Square for the protest which was organised by Ludlow Chamber of Commerce.

In Shrewsbury, people gathered in the Square with banners hoping that Shropshire Council will hear their plea that changes could kill trade.

A 12-week public consultation on the proposed new parking strategy ran from July to October 2017.

A total of 2,486 responses and many additional individual comments were received, with more than 22,000 individual comments received in total.

Under the new strategy, all Shropshire Council car parks and on-street parking areas will be placed into a band – from 1 to 7. There will be a set price to park per hour depending on the car park location.

Some car parks will be free on Sunday’s and Bank Holidays.

Shropshire Council’s cabinet will meet today and is expected to finalise the new parking arrangements.

The council says the current strategy was introduced in 2012 and needs to be replaced.