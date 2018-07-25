Future Fit consultation extended by one week

The public consultation into improving hospital services provided at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has been extended by one week.

The recommendation for the extension until Tuesday 11 September 2018 was made at the Future Fit Programme Board yesterday and was approved by the CCGs’ accountable officers.

The recommendation to extend the consultation was made for three reasons:

– The availability of new information in a Northumbria Comparator report.

– The availability of the Pre-Consultation Engagement Report, which consolidates previously available information.

– To allow sufficient time for visitors to the additional public events, scheduled following discussion with members of the public during the first half of the consultation, to respond to the consultation.

The last public event is now scheduled for 30 August 2018.

Dr Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer at NHS Shropshire CCG, said: “We’ve already received more than 2,500 responses to the public consultation into the future of our hospital services. However, we want to make sure that everyone has all the information they need to to have their say, so we have decided to extend the public consultation by one week.

“We’ve shared a new document this week, which some people may wish to read and consider. The extra week will also give people who attend one of the new public events we’ve arranged more time to consider their response before sending their feedback.”

Mr David Evans, Chief Officer at NHS Telford CCG, added: “Thank you to everyone who has already submitted their response to our consultation. There are now seven weeks left for those of you who haven’t yet had your say. Please take the time to find out more about our proposals, visit our website or talk to our doctors and nurses at one of our events. Discuss the options with your family and friends and remember to submit your response – the easiest way you can do this is via the online survey.

“We are keen to hear from a wide range of people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales so we can take into consideration all views before making a decision.”

Details of all the public events and all three documents are now available to read on the Future Fit website at www.nhsfuturefit.org

The Future Fit public consultation will run until midnight on 11 September 2018.