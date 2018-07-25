Elderly man injured in collision at Shrewsbury service station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 100 year old man was injured in a collision at a service station in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened around 11am on Monday 23 July on the garage forecourt of The Mount Service Station on The Mount.

The man was knocked over by a Vauxhall Corsa causing him to fall to the ground. The driver and passenger of the vehicle stopped and helped the man to his feet before driving off.

He received hospital treatment for minor injuries and was discharged the same day.

Officers are keen to trace the driver and passenger and would ask they get in contact with police.

The driver and passenger, or anyone with information, should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 227s 230718.