Missing East Yorkshire teenagers may be in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for help to locate two 15-year-old girls who may have travelled from East Yorkshire to the Shrewsbury area.

It is believed the girls travelled together to the area by train on Monday.

Amber is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with straight shoulder length dark blonde hair and a nose piercing. When she was last seen, she was wearing black skinny jeans and a white strappy top and was carrying a large cream handbag.

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise suede jacket, cream vest top, black jeans and grey and black trainers and was wearing her hair up.

If you have seen the girls, or know where they are, please call 101 quoting log number 424 of 22 July 2018.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.