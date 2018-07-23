Pair found guilty of Telford taxi driver’s manslaughter

Two men were today found guilty of the manslaughter of a Telford taxi driver who died after colliding with a tree last August.

Brandon Dowen, 19, from Telford and John Cox, 32, from Wolverhampton were found guilty of the manslaughter of 52-year-old Ishfaq Hussain following a two week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his taxi, a red Skoda Octavia, collided with a tree in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, on 7 August 2017.

His passenger was also seriously injured as a result of the collision and has since recovered.

DCI Steve Tonks said “Ishfaq Hussain was married with a family. He was a hard working taxi driver who at the time of his death was doing his job to support his family. He was also a well respected man in the community.”

Brandon Dowen and John Cox were arrested on suspicion of murder on 8 August 2017 and were released under investigation.

They were charged with manslaughter on 24 January 2018 and were bailed to first appear before Telford Magistrates’ on Monday, 26 February.

The case has now been adjourned until 10am on Thursday, 26 July for sentencing.