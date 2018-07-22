Runners set for today’s Shrewsbury 10k

Around 2,000 runners will be taking part in the Mercedes Benz of Shrewsbury 10k this morning.

Those taking part will set off from Shrewsbury’s High Street at 9am leaving the town centre and taking in residential areas, the towns major river crossings and the tree-lined quarry park before heading back into the town centre and onto High Street for the finish line.

The event was originally set to take place in March but snow led to its cancellation.

The race encompasses all levels of ability with professional chip timing, bespoke medals and technical T-shirts for all competitors. UKA rules and regulations with an AUKCM measured course.

The Mercedes Benz of Shrewsbury 10k began in 2016 with nearly 1,000 runners, last year saw the event grow to 2,000 competitors.

Road Closures

The race will commence at 9am and should be complete by 11am however, some roads may be closed earlier (7am to 1pm) for setting up/setting down purposes. Other roads may only be closed for short durations (half an hour).

Roads affected are: English Bridge, St Julians Crescent, Wyle Cop (up hill), The Square, High Street, Mardol Head, Milk Street, Princess Street, College Hill, Swan Hill, Cross Hill, St Johns Hill, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, St Austins Street, St Austins Friars, Victoria Avenue, Mardol Quay, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Kennedy Road, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham and Coleham Head.

The one way on Williams Way is to be suspended to allow access/egress to and from St Julians Friars car park.