Police issue drugs warning following two deaths in Telford

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of taking an illegal drug known as ‘Monkey Dust’.

The warning follows the deaths of two Telford men in separate incidents.

It is not known whether the men had taken Monkey Dust but there are concerns they may be connected and police want to warn people around the dangers.

A third man is also in hospital in a serious condition, police say it’s not known if the illness is connected to Monkey Dust.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of Telford CID, said: “Our enquiries are very much in the initial stages and it may be that these deaths are not connected but we want people to be aware there may be a bad batch of ‘Monkey Dust’ circulating.

“If anyone has taken the drug and falls ill then they should seek medical attention immediately. The dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk to those who take them but I would like to reiterate this additional danger.”

Police are carrying out enquiries into the supply of the drug and are appealing for information. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.