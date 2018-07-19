Walker airlifted following fall on the Wrekin

An elderly walker who was injured after a fall on the Wrekin has been airlifted to hospital.

The incident happened at just after 9am today between Halfway House and Devils Gate.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The walker, who was in his 80s, had fallen and landed awkwardly. The crew and paramedic officer were able to make up to the walker in the 4×4 but after assessing the patient requested an air ambulance be sent and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford was dispatched to the scene and landed on the path.

“The walker was assessed at the scene for arm, leg and head injuries before being flown to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

An ambulance and a paramedic officer in a 4×4 were initially sent to the scene. An off duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.