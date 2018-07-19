Adcote Race for Life to the summit of Breidden Hill raises £2,400 for Cancer Research

Students, parents and staff at a Shropshire School slipped into their walking boots and pink T-shirts for a ‘Race For Life’ with a difference up to Rodney’s Pillar at the summit of Breidden Hill.

More than 180 people took part in the 1,200ft climb, organised by Adcote School for Girls at Little Ness, and raised £2,400 for Cancer Research UK.

The group was rewarded with spectacular views across the surrounding Powys and Shropshire countryside and a barbecue, ice cream and waterslide when they returned to school.

“It was a fantastic day to remember. We had a brilliant turn out from students, staff and parents. Despite the heat we made it to the top,” said staff organiser Sally Roberts.

“Race For Life is an annual event that Adcote School very much looks forward to. We raised nearly £2,400 which beat our record from last year.”