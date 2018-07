Police investigating the murder of Derek Whyteside in Telford yesterday charged two men with affray.

Last month, Mr Whyteside, who was 42 and of Chesterfield Road in Dawley, died after being assaulted in Withywood Drive in Malinslee.

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder and previously appeared at Stafford Crown Court where he was remanded in custody.