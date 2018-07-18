Two arrested in Telford on suspicion of being unlicensed gangmasters

A Bulgarian man and woman were yesterday arrested on suspicion of acting as unlicensed gangmasters in Telford.

Officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) made the arrests in two separate operations at addresses in Overdale and Sutton Hill

A 32-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were arrested under Section 12 of the Gangmasters (Licensing) Act 2004.

GLAA investigators were joined by neighbourhood officers from West Mercia Police.

In both cases, officers acted following intelligence that the suspects had been financially exploiting Bulgarian workers who had recently arrived in the UK.

The alleged offences are believed to have taken place towards the end of 2017 and start of 2018.

Both suspects were interviewed and have been released under investigation.

Officers also seized and secured evidence as part of the operations.

Anyone with information about potential modern slavery or labour exploitation should contact the GLAA’s dedicated intelligence team on 0800 432 0804. Alternatively, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.