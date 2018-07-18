Private hire drivers caught picking up unbooked fares

Three private hire drivers face enforcement action after they were caught picking up unbooked fares in Telford.

Spot checks were carried out in the town on Saturday 7 July by officers from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection team and West Mercia Police.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the aim of the exercise was to ensure public safety and that private hire drivers did not illegally pick up fares that hadn’t been booked in advance, known as ‘plying for hire’.

One of the drivers identified on the night was licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council, the other two were licensed by Shropshire Council.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Enforcement, said: “Always remember, if you need to use a private hire vehicle, you must book it first. They are different to taxis, also known as Hackney Carriages, which you can hail in the street or pick up in a taxi rank without a prior booking.

“The consequences of jumping into an un-booked vehicle could be severe, your journey may not be insured which could be devastating if you were injured in a collision. It also means that there is no record of the journey or vehicle and if there is a problem, the driver cannot be traced.

“The majority of licensed drivers operate legitimately, but there are some who seek to take advantage and make extra cash. Make sure you travel safely. Be Booked! Be Insured!”