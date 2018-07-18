Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered at property in Wellington

Hundreds of cannabis plants were today discovered growing at a property in Wellington after police executed a drugs warrant.
Between 200-300 cannabis plants were found to be growing in the property as well as a substantial amount of dried cannabis.
West Mercia Police said that over £150,000 worth of drugs were taken off the street as a result of the operation.
