More than 50 firefighters at scene of woodland fire near Minsterley

Around 50 firefighters are tackling a fire involving around five hectares of woodland near Minsterley this afternoon.

Crews were called to the area known as The Bog at around 2.40pm.

Fire appliances including the landrover pump, light pumping unit, the water carrier and welfare unit were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Clun, Minsterley, Newport and Shrewsbury. Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers are also at the scene.

Crews at the scene are using beaters, hosereel and main jets to tackle the fire.

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council and a utility company are also at the scene.