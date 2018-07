The Midlands Air Ambulance has attended an incident in which a person is reported to have suffered burns from a barbeque in Hopton Wafers.

The incident happened at just before 7pm on Tuesday with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service first on the scene.

The crew of a fire appliance from Cleobury Mortimer administered first aid before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not currently known if the person was airlifted to hospital.