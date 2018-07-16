Shrewsbury firm scales Snowdon for The Hive

An intrepid team of hikers from A-Plan Insurance in Shrewsbury will scale Snowdon, the highest mountain in England and Wales, to raise money for a Shropshire charity.

The challenge, due to take place on Sunday 2nd September, is part of the branch’s commitment to support The Hive, an arts charity and venue located on Belmont, after becoming a corporate partner.

The Hive runs creative projects for young people in challenging circumstances. Its projects take place both at The Hive and across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, supporting thousands of people, some of whom are vulnerable or at risk.

Chris Beane, Branch Manager at A-Plan Shrewsbury, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with The Hive. The work it does in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas is incredibly valuable. Children and young people are under more pressure than ever and the support this charity provides in helping the most disadvantaged to reach their potential, truly changes their lives for the better.

“Living and working in this town, we are acutely aware of the need to give back to our community. The whole team at A-Plan Shrewsbury is taking on the mighty Snowdon. Preparation among the ranks is ranging from 10k runs to simply cutting out the extra pasty at lunch!”

The Hive’s CEO, Katie Jennings, said: “We really appreciate the support from the team at A Plan Shrewsbury and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for beautiful sunshine for their trek. Hiking up Snowdon is a real challenge, but the money they raise will have a positive impact on so many young people.”

A-Plan Shrewsbury will also donate £40 to The Hive if new customers mention them when taking out a personal car or home policy.

You can sponsor the team to support The Hive by donating at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aplan-snowden