Investigations continue after man is attacked near Cleobury Mortimer

Police are continuing to investigate an attack on a 26-year-old man near Cleobury Mortimer last month.

The incident happened around at 10.50pm on Saturday 9 June on the A4117 near to the flats that were previously the Horse and Jockey public house and entrance to Bell Farm.

The victim was attacked by four men, one of the men attempted to stab the victim causing him to suffer a slash wound on his arm.

They then made off on the A4117 towards Kidderminster in two vehicles – a Ford Focus and a Peugeot.

One has been described as Afro-Caribbean.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Matt Howell said: “If anyone has information that can help with our enquiries we’d like to hear from them. The incident happened late at night but someone may have seen or heard something.”

Inspector Ed Hancox leads the Safer Neighbourhood Team for the area and has offered his reassurance to local residents.

He said: “I know residents in Cleobury Mortimer will be concerned that an incident like this has happened near to the town and would like to reassure them extensive enquiries are being carried out into this incident to make sure those responsible are apprehended.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 848s 090618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.