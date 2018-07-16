Firefighters deal with barn fire at Rushton

Firefighters were called to a barn fire at Rushton near the Wrekin on Sunday.

Crews were called to the fire at around 8.08pm which involved a large number of small hay bales.

Eight fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Hodnet, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and ground monitor to deal with the fire and took preventative action to stop it spreading.

Crews spent around five hours at the scene.

@shropsfire dealing with a barn fire Rushton, near the wrekin.. pic.twitter.com/tIbBp5KlCR — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) July 15, 2018 @shropsfire dealing with barn fire in the Wellington area. Safe, assertive actions by crews prevented fire spread to nearby buildings and equipment. Stations from across County will be assisting as part of a relief plan throughout the night. #alloneteam #todaywemadeadifference pic.twitter.com/TWKrUgjAiV — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) July 15, 2018

Fire on Lilleshall Hill

Firefighters from Newport were called to a fire on Lilleshall Hill on Sunday evening.

Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised to the fire at around 9.30pm.

The fire involved around 50m x 70m of grass and scrub and is the second fire on the hill in around a week.

Crews spent around three hours at the scene.