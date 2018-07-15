Tractor and car collide on A49 at Marshbrook

The A49 at Marshbrook was closed on Sunday evening following a collision involving a tractor and a car.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision at just after 6pm.

No persons were trapped following the collision with only bumps and bruises reported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A large quantity of oil was spilt from the tractor engine and the carriageway was also damaged during the collision.

The road remained closed whilst the carriageway was cleaned and resurfaced.