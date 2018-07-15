Tractor and car collide on A49 at Marshbrook

The A49 at Marshbrook was closed on Sunday evening following a collision involving a tractor and a car.
Emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision at just after 6pm.
No persons were trapped following the collision with only bumps and bruises reported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A large quantity of oil was spilt from the tractor engine and the carriageway was also damaged during the collision.
The road remained closed whilst the carriageway was cleaned and resurfaced.
Incident…. Rtc making safe A49 near Marsh Mill one car one tractor thankfully after being checked over by @OFFICIALWMAS only bumps and bruises were suffered very lucky considering the impact crews made vehicles safe and assisted in clearing the carriageway pic.twitter.com/U68SYG4dHp
— Craven Arms fire station (@SFRS_CravenArms) July 15, 2018
A49 currently closed between Craven Arms and Marsh brook due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/rmtqNrU0Xx
— South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) July 15, 2018
Damage only RTC A49 Marshbrook Road is currently closer @SouthShropCops @SFRS_CravenArms and #opuspecials on scene (KD) pic.twitter.com/osPlcjoQAx
— West Mercia SC OPU (@WMerciaSC_OPU) July 15, 2018