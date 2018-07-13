Shrewsbury’s Poundworld and Poundworld Plus stores to close

Poundworld in Shrewsbury town centre and Poundworld Plus at Meole Brace Retail Park are to close.

Both Shrewsbury stores will close over the weekend of July 20-22.

The closures were confirmed today in a list of 80 stores to face the axe as administrators struggle to sell the business which had been operating with 335 stores and around 5,100 staff before it went bust last month.

Deloitte, the company overseeing the process, said the closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business and say discussions with interested parties “will continue to progress”.

