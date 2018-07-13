Oswestry police officer awarded West Midlands Regional Police Bravery Award

An Oswestry police officer who saved the life of a stabbing victim while helping to detain the attacker has been awarded the West Midlands Regional Police Bravery Award.

PC Kimberley Morris has been recognised for her outstanding bravery and her courage at The National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in London

PC Kimberley Morris was only in her second week of independent patrol when she was called to a disturbance and potential assault. When PC Morris and a colleague arrived at the scene they were met with an hysterical woman on a driveway who was covered in blood.

PC Morris could see bloody handprints on the door and the outside wall of the house, while the woman screamed that ‘he’ was dying but that the assailant had fled. PC Morris entered the house to find another man kneeling in front of the first and holding something up to a bloody and gaping neck wound. The man in the chair was drifting in and out of consciousness. She administered first aid while she waited for back up to arrive, all the while keeping the offender in sight, a feat that placed her in considerable danger.

The assailant eventually received a nine-year sentence for carrying out the attack. She saved the wounded man’s life.

Kimberley has also been awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation and a Royal Humane Society award following the incident.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “Kimberley demonstrated a perfect balance of compassion for a victim and bravery to enforce the law. Her courage was rightly recognised with nomination and justifiably awarded for such courageous and selfless service. I am very proud of her and her achievement.”

PC Morris was awarded the West Midlands Regional Police Bravery Award at The National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in London last night. The event honours police officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.