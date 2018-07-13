Driver airlifted to hospital following collision in Bridgnorth

A driver was cut free from their vehicle and airlifted to hospital following a collision in Bridgnorth this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the two car collision on Hermitage Hill at around 8.15am.

The driver was cut free from their car by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service using Holmatro cutting equipment and airlifted to hospital by the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance

The road was closed to allow the emergency services to carry out their work in safety and vehicles involved to be removed from the scene.