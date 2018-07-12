Oswestry police officer nominated for bravery award

An Oswestry police officer who saved the life of a stabbing victim while helping to detain the attacker has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards.

PC Kimberley Morris was only in her second week of independent patrol when she was called to a disturbance and potential assault. When PC Morris and a colleague arrived at the scene they were met with an hysterical woman on a driveway who was covered in blood.

PC Morris could see bloody handprints on the door and the outside wall of the house, while the woman screamed that ‘he’ was dying but that the assailant had fled. PC Morris entered the house to find another man kneeling in front of the first and holding something up to a bloody and gaping neck wound. The man in the chair was drifting in and out of consciousness.

PC Morris quickly realised that the second man was the offender and that the weapon used in the assault had been a herb cutter left discarded on the kitchen floor; she had to help the victim whilst also keeping the likely offender controlled and away from his weapon of choice.

She administered first aid while she waited for back up to arrive, all the while keeping the offender in sight, a feat that placed her in considerable danger.

Once back up arrived, PC Morris told them she believed the second male to be the perpetrator and he was arrested while she continued to work to save the victim’s life. He had received an 8-inch gash across his neck which was bleeding profusely.

The assailant eventually received a nine-year sentence for carrying out the attack.

West Mercia Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “Kimberley demonstrated a perfect balance of compassion for a victim and bravery to enforce the law. Her courage is rightly being recognised with nomination for such a prestigious national award.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said “Police officers are ordinary people, doing extraordinary things and Kimberley is a shining example of this. Kimberley ran towards danger in order to keep others safe, and on behalf of all our communities I would like to congratulate her for this courageous and selfless act, and commend her for this well deserved nomination.”

PC Morris will attend a reception and an evening awards ceremony in London tonight at The National Police Bravery Awards which honours officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.