Oswestry Colour Run raises £14,320 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Oswestry’s Colour Run has raised an astounding £14,3020 for Macmillan Cancer Trust.

Last Sunday over 1,260 runners of a range of ages, abilities, and backgrounds all came together in support of Oswestry’s First Colour Run at the British Ironwork Centre.

British Ironwork Centre spokesperson said: “Together we managed to raise an astounding £14,3020 for Macmillan Cancer Trust! Our aim for next year is to get even more of our community involved in coming together to help this wonderful cause raise additional funds for its support for those affected by cancer in Shropshire.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the volunteers involved, your help was exceptional and we hope you all enjoyed the day as much as we did.”

Next year’s event is already being planned with more colours, more people, more fun. The event will take place on Sunday 30 of June 2019. Booking will be open just before Christmas.