Network Rail to spend £200k on rail replacement through Hanwood

Network Rail is spending £200k to replace rail on the Cambrian Line through Hanwood next month.

The work is set to take place during the night over a four-week period between 4 and 30 August and will help maintain the safety and reliability of the railway in the area.

Sean Wootton, programme manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “This essential work to replace the rail through Hanwood will help keep the railway running reliably.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carry out this work and assure them that we are doing all we can to keep disruption and noise to a minimum.”

A drop-in event will take place at Hanwood Village Hall from 3.00pm until 6.30pm on Monday 16 July to provide more information on the work.

No appointment is necessary and representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions from local residents.