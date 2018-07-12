Motorcyclist dies following collision on M54

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the M54 last night.

The collision involving a car and a motorcyclist happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M54 between junctions 3 and 2 shortly after 11pm.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, they were unable to save the life of the man.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a motorcyclist, a man, in cardiac arrest. The team worked quickly to administer advanced life support at the scene but sadly nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.

“The car driver was assessed but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

The road was closed until early this morning following the collision.

Crash investigation work has taken place at the scene.