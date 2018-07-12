Man in critical condition following assault in Telford

A 34-year-old man is in a critical but stable condition following an assault in the Woodside area of Telford.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night in Wellsfield and saw three men injured.

A 46-year-old man also remains in hospital, whilst a 28-year-old man has since been discharged.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The man is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones, from Telford CID, said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone coming and going from houses in the street, or anyone who has information that could help with our enquiries.

“There is an increased police presence in the area as detectives carry out enquiries into the incident and to offer reassurance.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 884s 110718 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 800 555 111.