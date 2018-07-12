Firefighters called to barn fire at Hardwick near Ellesmere

Firefighters were this afternoon called to an agricultural building fire near Ellesmere.

Six fire appliances were called to the barn fire at Hardwick at around 4pm.

Appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire involved 90 tonnes of straw which is smouldering.

Crews were working with the farmer to remove bales from the barn and stop the fire spreading