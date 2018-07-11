Severn Valley Railway temporarily replaces steam with diesel to reduce lineside fire risk

Severn Valley Railway is swapping steam hauled services for diesel to reduce the risk of lineside fires as the dry and hot weather continues.

A full diesel service is being implemented on the historic railway to ensure that there is no fire risk, reducing the pressure on the already stretched local fire service.

Fires along the lineside have recently been dealt with by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at Eardington Station, Chelmarsh, Kinlet and Cankhorn.

A Severn Valley Railway spokesperson said: “Diesel hauled services will continue to take passengers in our comfortable historic carriages, stopping at our quintessentially English Stations, Halts and The Engine House Visitor Centre, until at least Wednesday 18th July.

“There will also be a small steam locomotive located at Bewdley Station operating footplate rides on weekends (subject to availability).”