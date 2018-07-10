Police issue appeal to locate missing Telford boy

Concern is growing for the welfare of the 12-year-old from Telford, who is currently reported as missing.

Dre Wilson is described as being black, around 4ft tall, of slim build with short black hair.

He was thought to be wearing a pair of black trainers and black tracksuit bottoms with a dark coloured t-shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Dre has connections to the Doxey area or Stafford, and the Tipton and Bilston areas of the West Midlands.

Officers are asking anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident number 992S of 5 July.