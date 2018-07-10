Men wearing balaclavas threaten woman during Shrewsbury burglary

Three men wearing balaclavas have threatened the occupant of a Shrewsbury property and stolen items, including a car, early this morning.

The burglary happened at around 6am this morning at an address in New Park Road, Castefields, Shrewsbury.

The men went into the property and threatened an occupant, a woman in her mid 50s, before stealing personal items including jewellery.

They also took the keys to a vehicle which they made off in. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The woman was left shaken but otherwise uninjured by the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Shrewsbury CID’s Detective Sergeant Matt Hodgson said: “If anyone has information that could help our enquiries then we would ask they get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 100718 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.