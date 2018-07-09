Warm weather and football sees heightened police demand

West Mercia Police reported a busy weekend for the force due to the good weather and the progress of England in the football World Cup.

In Shrewsbury, officers dealt with a number of disorder and alcohol related incidents in the town centre, several incidents of domestic abuse, an individual causing anti-social behaviour in A&E at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, several missing persons and an individual prevented from jumping from a bridge.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell said: “This picture is similar across the country due to the extremely warm weather, demand around the England game and alcohol related issues.

“We want people to enjoy themselves and have fun, however it needs not to then result in extra demand due to poor behaviour or putting themselves or others at risk.

“Our staff in our control room are ensuring, as would be expected, that the cases where there is threat, risk or harm are prioritised.

“This may result in incidents that people would hope for us to get to when they call 101, not getting the usual timely response.

“Your help would be appreciated by only calling 999 in the event of a genuine emergency and only calling 101 when considering whether the incident is one that needs a policing response.

“We have recently published the contact details for all our Safer Neighbourhood Teams. If your call is about passing on local information then it may be more appropriate to contact them directly.”