Driver dies in collision on B4364 near Bridgnorth

A man has died following a collision involving two vehicles near Bridgnorth at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B4364 in Faintree at just after 3.15pm on Saturday.

The crash involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Toyota Hilux.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux was left unharmed and a passenger, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

PC Ross Ashmore, West Mercia Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to please call West Mercia on 101, quoting incident number 534 S of 7 July 2018.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”