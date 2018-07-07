Man injured during non-stop collision in Telford

A man has suffered leg and head injuries during a non-stop collision in Telford.

The man in his 30s was walking along Queen Street in Madeley at around 1.15am today when a man is reported to have got out of a small black vehicle. Shortly afterwards a collision occurred.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off towards Madeley roundabout while the man suffered leg and head injuries and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Investigating police officers are asking any members of the public who witnessed the incident or were in the area at the time to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a small black vehicle on Queen Street between 1am and 1.15am as they may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 47S of 7 July.