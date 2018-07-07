Fire crews put out fire on Lilleshall Hill

Firefighters have dealt with a fire on Lilleshall Hill which started late yesterday afternoon.

The fire involving around 75m x 50m of grass broke out around 5.45pm.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Newport, Telford Central and Tweedale. A Hazmat officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters worked until late yesterday evening to put out the fire using beaters and a hosereel jets.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Earlier this week, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Commander John Harrison appealed for people to be “extra vigilant” in Shropshire to prevent fires.

He said: “I want to appeal to the public in Shropshire to be extra vigilant to prevent outdoor fires on tinder dry land as well as the more obvious potential ignition sources from barbeques and discarded smoking materials.

“Mirrors and glass which reflect sunlight also have the potential to cause fires in these exceptional conditions. The local fire service is well prepared for instances of this nature but the public should remain extra vigilant to help protect our beautiful Shropshire countryside.”