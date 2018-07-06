One cut free following collision on A49 near Onibury

One person has been cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A49 near Onibury.

The collision happened at around 1.40pm this afternoon and involved a saloon car which left the road and ended up in a field.

A female casualty was released from the vehicle by firefighters using specialist cutting equipment.

The female and another casualty were airlifted to hospital. A third person was treated at the scene.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington.

An Operations officer was also in attendance along with the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The A49 remains closed in both directions between Onibury and Bromfield with a diversion in place using local routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 429-s-060718.